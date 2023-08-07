PageGroup trims headcount as costs bite

Pivot to small net debt position

Guidance maintained

PageGroup’s (PAGE) year-on-year earnings fell by almost half as the macroeconomic climate weighs on the recruitment market, with chief executive Nicholas Kirk pointing to “lower levels of both candidate and client confidence resulting in delays in decision making” as the company cut staff numbers. There were no great surprises in this set of results – the market received a detailed trading update last month – but there were still some positive signs for white-collar recruitment demand despite headwinds. And an uptick in the ordinary dividend, plus the confirmation of another special dividend, should help soothe investors' nerves.