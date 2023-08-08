Private equity trusts hold up well despite heavy discounts

Private equity trust valuations have broadly held up so far this year despite higher interest rates leading to pessimism and huge discounts across the sector.

Private equity net asset values (NAVs) are published with a few months of delay, so most of the data currently available refers to the first quarter of 2023. These were generally positive if not universally strong, and in some cases impacted by the recent strength of the pound against the dollar.

Among the trusts investing directly in private companies, HgCapital Trust (HGT) reported NAV total returns of 4 per cent in the first quarter of the year, while NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) stood at 1 per cent in dollar terms in the year to June 2023, with 80 per cent of portfolio valuations dating back to 31 March.