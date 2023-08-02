Did we write off the 60/40 portfolio a bit too early?

Even if you see yourself as a clearheaded investor with an open mind on events, it can be hard to resist the pull of market narratives.

Rewind to the outlooks penned at the end of 2022. After a dismal year for equities and bonds, attention was turning to the point at which interest rates and inflation might soon peak. While few money managers held much hope for shares, many saw a clear reason for investors to pile into fixed income.

The thinking went that, amid the rubble of an economic and earnings recession, so would emerge a path to lower borrowing costs and lower inflation, and therefore a big swing back to bonds among investors.