How higher interest rates impact house prices

BoE report suggests that the UK banking system could withstand a 30 per cent house price drop Nationally, the financial system looks resilient, but regional impacts matter

The Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) recently stress-tested major UK banks. Their ‘severe’ scenario was the stuff of economic nightmares: unemployment increasing to 8.5 per cent, inflation rising to 17 per cent, and house prices falling by almost a third.

Fortunately, they found that "the UK banking system would continue to be resilient, and be able to support households and businesses" even under this worst-case scenario. Equally pleasingly, the latest data suggests that we should avoid this kind of economic horror show: inflation figures were a (relatively) pleasant surprise at 7.9 per cent last month and unemployment a still-fairly-measly 4 per cent.