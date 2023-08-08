SIG struggles with wider construction downturn

Sales volumes in decline

Increased free cash outflow

Gavin Slark, chief executive of SIG (SIG), reassured investors that the Sheffield-based group remains “well positioned to benefit from long‐term structural growth drivers”. This seems reasonable given SIG is a prominent supplier of specialist insulation products. The built environment is changing due to the spread of net-zero policies, but the pace of change varies across the regions and SIG is now faced by a wider industry slowdown as successive rate rises have put the brakes on the economy.