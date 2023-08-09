New FCA rules create a challenge for wealth managers

Wealth managers are used to regulations. Whole departments are in place to ensure compliance with complex rules, environmental standards, and simply to run the day-to-day operations efficiently.

Despite years of collective experience in dealing with rules-based regulation, every so often the regulator comes up with a surprise. The latest, from earlier this year, is ‘consumer duty’, which "sets higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services" in the words of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The changes to consumer regulation have already driven some fundamental changes in the way that wealth managers work. The market got the first indication of this when St James’s Place (STJ) cut fees for some of its retail investor products last month. Customers who have stayed invested for at least 10 years will see their product charge cut from 1 per cent to 0.85 per cent. The rationale for the price drop was that a ‘loyalty’ discount would fall within the auspices of new consumer duty regulations, where managers must actively look out for investors’ interests in relation to price and fair value.