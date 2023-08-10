Lancashire looks set for a strong year

- Higher rates and lower losses cap strong half
- Fair conditions set to continue
Market forecasts that reinsurance companies would start to see significant profit growth as the rate cycle hardens were largely borne out by half-year results for Lancashire Holdings (LRE), which the showed the Bermuda-based reinsurance company writing more business, more profitably than this time last year. An undiscounted combined ratio of 79.2 per cent indicated a healthy underwriting profit, further reinforced by a falling net insurance ratio of 62 per cent – indicating that losses fell in relation to premiums earned. The company expects that strong rate conditions will continue for the rest of the year.