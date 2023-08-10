companies

Lancashire looks set for a strong year

August 10, 2023
August 10, 2023
Market forecasts that reinsurance companies would start to see significant profit growth as the rate cycle hardens were largely borne out by half-year results for Lancashire Holdings (LRE), which the showed the Bermuda-based reinsurance company writing more business, more profitably than this time last year. An undiscounted combined ratio of 79.2 per cent indicated a healthy underwriting profit, further reinforced by a falling net insurance ratio of 62 per cent – indicating that losses fell in relation to premiums earned. The company expects that strong rate conditions will continue for the rest of the year.

