Kenmare Resources revs up shareholder payouts

The miner has announced a new $30mn buyback on top of a higher interim payout even as production and prices weaken in the first half
August 15, 2023

Holding the line on sales and profits has been tough for miners this year. But Kenmare Resources (KMR), which mines mineral sands, has managed to grow both, and will also hand shareholders a higher dividend. The company will also put $30mn into a buyback programme pending a shareholder vote. 

Even with lower output of titanium and zircon-bearing sands at its Mozambique operation, the company saw a 6 per cent increase in Ebitda for the half-year, at $110mn, although the margin dropped from 57 per cent to 48 per cent. That rise was driven by stockpiles, given cash costs per tonne of finished product rose 28 per cent on last year, to $230.  

