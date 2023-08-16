companies

Aviva rides out inflationary pressures and hikes dividend

Evidence that the life and general insurer can ride out inflationary pressures explains the market’s benevolent mood
Aviva rides out inflationary pressures and hikes dividend
August 16, 2023
  • Aviva uses pricing to ride out inflation
  • Dividend forecast at £915mn this year

While Legal & General (LGEN) received a market kicking for not announcing new capital giveaways in its recent interim report, it would have been logical if the lack of obvious shareholder goodies in half-year results for general and life insurer Aviva (AV.) had triggered a similar reaction. However, luckily for Aviva investors, the main positive theme was the company’s ability to offset the worst of the hikes in inflation with a combination of rising rates and new business wins. This, alongside a prediction for a total dividend payout this year of £915mn, or approximately 33p a share, was enough to keep the bears at bay.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data