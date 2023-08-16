Aviva rides out inflationary pressures and hikes dividend

Aviva uses pricing to ride out inflation

Dividend forecast at £915mn this year

While Legal & General (LGEN) received a market kicking for not announcing new capital giveaways in its recent interim report, it would have been logical if the lack of obvious shareholder goodies in half-year results for general and life insurer Aviva (AV.) had triggered a similar reaction. However, luckily for Aviva investors, the main positive theme was the company’s ability to offset the worst of the hikes in inflation with a combination of rising rates and new business wins. This, alongside a prediction for a total dividend payout this year of £915mn, or approximately 33p a share, was enough to keep the bears at bay.