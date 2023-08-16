Restore underperforms due to digital segment

Digital segment falters

Non-cash impairment of £32.5mn

In July, Restore (RST) issued its second profit warning in two months, along with news that Charles Bligh had stood down as chief executive by “mutual consent”. The share price duly cratered, contributing to a 71 per cent decline over the past 12 months. The records management group has struggled in the face of faltering demand for its bulk digital scanning services, while prices for recycled shredded paper headed south. The group’s interim figures suggest that trading conditions are still far from ideal, so the focus on cost efficiencies has intensified to mitigate the ongoing challenges.