Review of distribution policy

Occupancy rates continue to climb

There was no interim pay-out for shareholders in PPHE Hotel Group (PPH) at the half-year mark, although the board intends to “consult with shareholders” over the “most appropriate and effective mechanism” for future distributions. In a related update, the board said that the hotel group is “now in a position to return to its historical capital returns policy of distributing approximately 30 per cent of adjusted EPRA earnings”.