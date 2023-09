Six acquisitions this year

Mixed demand picture

Spending on audiovisual (AV) products is cyclical, and so the demand environment for displays is a challenging one during a time of rising interest rates and constrained budgets. This dynamic was seen in Midwich’s (MIDW) results. The Aim-traded AV supplier pointed to delayed spending by corporate and education clients as a driver of the 2 per cent fall in revenues in the UK and Ireland, its second biggest market.