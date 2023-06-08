/
An underestimated small cap on an 'extreme' discount

Demand for immersive experience is driving the audio-visual industry, but this supplier's rating is lagging
An underestimated small cap on an 'extreme' discount
June 8, 2023

In The Midwich Cuckoos – a sci-fi classic of the 1950s – the women of Midwich all fall pregnant on the same afternoon, and give birth to golden-eyed children who threaten to take over the world. The real-life story of Midwich (MIDW) is rather more mundane: it is an Aim-traded stock that supplies audiovisual (AV) equipment. The company is something of an interloper itself, though. Compared with distributors such as Diploma (DPLM) and Bunzl (BNZL), Midwich is young (it floated in 2016) and small (it has a market cap of a little over £400mn), but its growth prospects are convincing and investors seem to be underestimating its potential. 

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Strong demand for AV equipment 
  • Diverse customer base 
  • Beaten-up share rating
Bear points
  • Slim profit margins
  • Cyclical pressures

Midwich distributes products such as speakers, projectors, scanners, lights and microphones. The group has a variety of end users, including schools and offices, but sells to 20,000 middlemen – typically professional AV integrators and IT resellers. 

