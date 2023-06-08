An underestimated small cap on an 'extreme' discount

In The Midwich Cuckoos – a sci-fi classic of the 1950s – the women of Midwich all fall pregnant on the same afternoon, and give birth to golden-eyed children who threaten to take over the world. The real-life story of Midwich (MIDW) is rather more mundane: it is an Aim-traded stock that supplies audiovisual (AV) equipment. The company is something of an interloper itself, though. Compared with distributors such as Diploma (DPLM) and Bunzl (BNZL), Midwich is young (it floated in 2016) and small (it has a market cap of a little over £400mn), but its growth prospects are convincing and investors seem to be underestimating its potential.