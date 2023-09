Robust organic sales growth

"Cautious optimism" for 2024

Gateley’s (GTLY) latest report is a bit of a head-scratcher. Statutory figures suggest the professional services firm had a disastrous year. Profit before tax is down by 40 per cent at £16.2mn, while basic earnings per share has collapsed by 50 per cent to 9.77p. However, the group is celebrating an “unbroken record” of adjusted profit growth. What’s going on?