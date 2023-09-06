Hochschild Mining lowers guidance as approvals are delayed

MEIA approval granted post period-end

Production costs increase through the half-year

The share price of Hochschild Mining (HOC) came under pressure after the precious metals miner lowered its full-year production and cost guidance. The market had already been aware that first-half production would be constrained by the delay in securing approval for the Inmaculada mine's Modified Environmental Impact Assessment (MEIA), a process that has also slowed development at the site, but Hochschild's shares were marked down anyway.