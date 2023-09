Realised gas prices contract

Second guidance cut

Israel offshore gas producer Energean (ENOG) has lowered 2023 guidance after a slower ramp-up at its Karish field, and while production tripled in the first half compared with 2022, profits did not follow as the gas price came down. The company has established itself as a significant gas producer in the past year, bringing Karish into production and continuing exploration work to expand the field.