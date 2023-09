FTSE 100 group Smurfit Kappa (SKG) is in advanced merger talks with US-based WestRock (US:WRK) to form a “go-to” packaging giant.

If a deal is agreed, ‘Smurfit WestRock’ would be listed in New York and have a secondary listing in the UK. Smurfit Kappa’s premium listing on the London Stock Exchange would be cancelled and it would de-list from Euronext Dublin. Based on last year’s figures, the combined business would generate revenue of $34bn and adjusted Ebitda of $5.5bn.