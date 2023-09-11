MP Evans dragged down by lower palm oil prices

Dividend maintained

Operating profits plummet

Crude palm oil (CPO) prices soared in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as concerns raged about vegetable oil supply. While prices remain elevated against historic levels, a 27 per cent year-on-year slowdown in the average mill-gate price to $755 (£604) per tonne dented Indonesia-focused palm oil producer MP Evans’ (MPE) revenue by over a fifth. A low-cropping period and a doubling of fertiliser costs also hurt, as the gross margin fell by a painful 21 percentage points to 17 per cent and operating profits contracted by 62 per cent.