Adjusted earnings on the up

A 5 per cent increase in the interim dividend

Churchill China’s (CHH) share price was aloft on results day in response to a 39 per cent increase in adjusted half-year earnings. The ceramics manufacturer published a positive, albeit brief, trading update midway through July. Yet the share price had lost ground in the run-up to the publication of its interim numbers, mirroring the slight decline in the value of the Aim All-Share index.