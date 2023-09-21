Chesnara keeps upping the dividend

Capital demand plays to Chesnara's strengths

Solvency position allows for more MNA

Despite the reporting changes that have played havoc with insurance company income statements this year, Chesnara (CSN), which specialises in buying up and running off the unwanted life insurance books of larger insurance companies, could afford to increase its interim dividend for a record 19 years in a row. The company bedded in a series of acquisitions during the half – Conservatrix in the Netherlands, plus the acquisition of a protection book from Canada Life in the UK – and seemed to benefit from buoyant conditions in other parts of the industry.