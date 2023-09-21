companies

Third time lucky: Next boosts forecasts again

The retailer is enjoying stronger than expected demand
Third time lucky: Next boosts forecasts again
September 21, 2023
  • Easing cost inflation 
  • Warm weather boost 

Next (NXT) has upgraded its profit guidance for the third time in four months, on the back of unexpectedly strong demand. The retailer now thinks full-price sales growth will reach 2.6 per cent in the year to January 2024, up from previous guidance of 1.8 per cent. It has also increased its profit before tax forecast from £845mn to £875mn, which would represent a 0.5 per cent increase on last year. The retailer previously feared that profits would shrink, given the cost of living crunch and its own swelling cost base.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data