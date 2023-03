Online profits falling

Price rises due to be "materially lower" than feared

Shares in Next (NXT) slid by 7 per cent in the wake of its results, which warned of a “very challenging” year ahead. “The combination of inflation in our cost base and top-line sales [that] are likely to edge backwards is uncomfortable,” the retailer warned, predicting a 1.5 per cent decline in full-price sales in 2023. It expects that profit before tax will fall by 8.6 per cent to £795mn in 2023