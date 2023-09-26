Mortgage Advice Bureau rolls with the punches

Acquisitions drive up short-term costs

Mortgage market stays flat

You did not have to look hard at the results for Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1) – a rare instance of a company’s name reflecting its core activity – to understand why the share price has halved over the past 12 months. Uncertainty over the state of the housing market, the fall out from the 'mini' Budget” and higher interest rates putting borrowers under pressure combined to reinforce much of the negative sentiment around the company. However, while MAB can do little over the macro state of the market, its basic operations were sound under the circumstances.