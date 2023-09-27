Saga’s recovery odyssey continues

Cruising and travel stages recovery

Insurance still pinned by claims inflation

Results for cruise and insurance company Saga (SAGA), which caters for those in the autumn of their lives, were scrutinised for solid evidence that the group has started to recover from the worst of the external shocks it has had to endure over the past three years. Some green shoots were apparent, particularly in the cruise and travel division which saw revenue increase by 45 per cent during the half to £197mn, as more consumers ditched their inhibitions and decided to splash out on an affordable luxury holiday.