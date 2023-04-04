/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Saga's cruise business bounces back but losses jump

Three very different strategies offer shareholders hope of a turnaround
Saga's cruise business bounces back but losses jump
April 4, 2023
  • Holiday market starting to pick up
  • Underwriting on the block

Saga’s (SAGA) reported results were heightened in their complexity by the mingling of changes in asset prices with goodwill write-downs in its insurance business, which the company had already reported in its interim results. The net outcome was a greatly enhanced loss before tax of £254mn, which probably obscured some of the positive developments for the company as demand for its holidays increases. With Saga also refinancing some of its debt, the outlook looks slightly brighter.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data