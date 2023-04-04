Saga's cruise business bounces back but losses jump

Holiday market starting to pick up

Underwriting on the block

Saga’s (SAGA) reported results were heightened in their complexity by the mingling of changes in asset prices with goodwill write-downs in its insurance business, which the company had already reported in its interim results. The net outcome was a greatly enhanced loss before tax of £254mn, which probably obscured some of the positive developments for the company as demand for its holidays increases. With Saga also refinancing some of its debt, the outlook looks slightly brighter.