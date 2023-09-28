companies

Is Phoenix’s flight over?

An indifferent set of results and an unfortunate PE stake puts Phoenix insurance under pressure
September 28, 2023
  • Unfortunate PE acquisition timing
  • Cash generation remains strong

There have undoubtedly been few better times to invest in private equity (PE) – valuations are cheap as interest rates have harrowed the sector – but the timing of Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) purchase of a 5 per cent stake in PE firm Hambro Perks, a few days before the Financial Conduct Authority announced a wide-ranging investigation into valuations the sector reports, could hardly have been worse. This follows on from accounting changes under IFRS 17 that could make the kind of expansive closed book buying that the company specialises much harder under a regime that is stricter on solvency levels.

