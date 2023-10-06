Is (a lack of) trust behind our stock market malaise?

Much is made about the public’s growing mistrust of our state institutions. From Fleet Street to Whitehall – and even the previously sacrosanct NHS – public trust has been eroded. And this disenchantment has been reflected in survey after survey. In a study by the Policy Institute at King’s College London, the UK fares poorly in comparison with other countries surveyed on confidence in the government, political parties, parliament and the civil service.

This mistrust also extends to the Bank of England (BoE). A separate survey of UK-based retail investors conducted by HYCM, an online provider of trading services, shows that only 39 per cent of respondents trust the BoE’s decision-making process, albeit 42 per cent think the central bank is right to continue its rate-hiking cycle.

It may seem surprising, but attitudes towards private industry are more charitable. At least that’s the chief takeaway from the latest edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer – the eponymous company’s 23rd annual trust and credibility survey. The report states that trust in business, after tanking at the height of the global financial crisis, has subsequently recovered to the point where it is “now the sole institution seen as competent and ethical”. That seems curious when set against a range of issues that has undermined investors' confidence in recent times, not least of which is the ongoing saga linked to the audit crisis.