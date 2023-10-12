Restaurant Group backs £701mn buyout offer

Offer from Apollo Global Management a 34 per cent premium on Wednesday's closing price

Board says buyout attractive in the uncertain environment despite business improvements

Private equity will take another High Street mainstay off the London Stock Exchange after the Restaurant Group’s (RTN) board backed a takeover offer from Apollo Global Management. The 65p-per-share deal values the Wagamama owner at £506mn, and the group’s debt takes the total value to £701mn. This is a 34 per cent premium on Wednesday’s closing price. Investment bank Jefferies had put a sum-of-the-parts value at 75p a share.

The group's chair Ken Hanna said the board was “cognisant of the premium and the certain value of the Apollo offer against the backdrop of a challenging macroeconomic environment”. Before Thursday’s 37 per cent share price hike, TRG had climbed 41 per cent year-to-date. The company’s high point was in 2015 when it traded above 500p while its sales peaked in 2019 at over £1bn.