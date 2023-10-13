Join our community of smart investors
Can struggling shoemakers reboot their demand?

Birkenstock has followed in the footsteps of Dr Martens, Skechers and Crocs by going public
October 13, 2023
  • New York listing at $9bn valuation
  • Past footwear floats have stamped on shareholder cash

German sandal maker Birkenstock (US:BIRK) continued a run of disappointing floats after falling 13 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange on the first day of trading. Its opening price of $46  (£38) gave it a market capitalisation of $8.6bn. The question now is whether it tightens its straps and recovers or if the float price was a high point. Based on past examples, there are plenty of obstacles Birkenstock must navigate to be a public success. 

 

An unlikely pair

