Can struggling shoemakers reboot their demand?

New York listing at $9bn valuation

Past footwear floats have stamped on shareholder cash

German sandal maker Birkenstock (US:BIRK) continued a run of disappointing floats after falling 13 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange on the first day of trading. Its opening price of $46 (£38) gave it a market capitalisation of $8.6bn. The question now is whether it tightens its straps and recovers or if the float price was a high point. Based on past examples, there are plenty of obstacles Birkenstock must navigate to be a public success.

An unlikely pair