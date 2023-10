Wet weather hurts trading

Gross margin rises

After years of revenue falls, it isn’t a surprise to report that N Brown’s (BWNG) top line moved in the wrong direction in its latest half-year period. In an update back in June, management pointed to unhelpful Spring weather and low consumer confidence as key factors behind weak trading. The Aim-traded online clothing and footwear retailer swung to a loss here as wet weather in July and August also put shoppers off changing up their wardrobes.