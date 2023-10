QQR, NIRP and YCC…

Why monetary policy looks so different in Japan

Japan might be eight hours ahead, but in monetary policy terms, it is two years behind the UK. Its policy rate has sat unchanged at -0.1 per cent since 2016 (see chart), and economists are split on whether the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will even consider interest rate hikes next year. Why has Japanese monetary policy taken such a different path?