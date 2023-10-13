‘My wife has no interest in investing – how do I simplify my £1mn portfolio?’

- Our reader wishes to simplify his portfolio in the next couple of years
- He is torn between going back into bonds or holding on to some poor performers
- His heirs will have a hefty inheritance tax bill to contend with
Reader Portfolio
John and Hannah 87 and 80
Description
Isas and personal pensions
Objectives
Simplifying the portfolio, beat inflation
Portfolio type
Portfolio simplification
As we age, making sure our affairs are in order becomes increasingly important. Preparing an investment portfolio for that eventuality is especially difficult when other family members have no investing experience or interest.