Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

‘My wife has no interest in investing – how do I simplify my £1mn portfolio?’

Portfolio clinic: In his late 80s, our reader has too many holdings that are too risky for investments he wants to leave behind
‘My wife has no interest in investing – how do I simplify my £1mn portfolio?’
October 13, 2023
  • Our reader wishes to simplify his portfolio in the next couple of years
  • He is torn between going back into bonds or holding on to some poor performers
  • His heirs will have a hefty inheritance tax bill to contend with
Reader Portfolio
John and Hannah 87 and 80
Description

Isas and personal pensions

Objectives

Simplifying the portfolio, beat inflation

Portfolio type
Portfolio simplification

As we age, making sure our affairs are in order becomes increasingly important. Preparing an investment portfolio for that eventuality is especially difficult when other family members have no investing experience or interest.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data