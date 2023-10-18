Join our community of smart investors
Life insurers benefit from a sense of mortality

We are living less long than our grandparents and the impact on life insurers will be profound
October 18, 2023
  • Longevity continues its long-term decline 
  • Life insurers could see large capital releases 

 The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries is not a place for levity and its continuous mortality investigation (CMI) is one of the key pieces of data that life insurers use to calculate their potential future liabilities. The most recent CMI report showed that mortality in the third quarter was 0.5 per cent higher than in the 2013-2022 period, and an astonishing 5 per cent higher than over the same period in 2019.

The past three years have seen a 16-month reduction in life expectancy for a 65-year-old male, the same as 2014-2020. 

