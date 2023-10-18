Life insurers benefit from a sense of mortality

Longevity continues its long-term decline

Life insurers could see large capital releases

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries is not a place for levity and its continuous mortality investigation (CMI) is one of the key pieces of data that life insurers use to calculate their potential future liabilities. The most recent CMI report showed that mortality in the third quarter was 0.5 per cent higher than in the 2013-2022 period, and an astonishing 5 per cent higher than over the same period in 2019.

The past three years have seen a 16-month reduction in life expectancy for a 65-year-old male, the same as 2014-2020.