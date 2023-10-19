Join our community of smart investors
Is it fair to be down and out about housebuilders?

Bellway and Redrow trade at book values that are lower than in the depths of the global financial crisis
October 19, 2023
  • Weaker sales and outlooks across the board for housebuilders
  • But long-term demand remains high given the UK's housing struggles

New home sales have crashed. This week, Barrett Developments (BDEV) reported a 30 per cent slide in forward sales volumes in the first quarter of its financial year and said it expects deliveries to be 17-23 per cent lower than a year earlier. A day before, Bellway (BWY) had said it expects completions to fall by more than 30 per cent, citing a slide in orders.

Yet, given the massive undersupply of homes in the UK and the political will being expressed by both major parties to fix this, there is a case to be made that the medium-term outlook for the sector looks much better than current valuations imply.

