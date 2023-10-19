Is it fair to be down and out about housebuilders?

Weaker sales and outlooks across the board for housebuilders

But long-term demand remains high given the UK's housing struggles

New home sales have crashed. This week, Barrett Developments (BDEV) reported a 30 per cent slide in forward sales volumes in the first quarter of its financial year and said it expects deliveries to be 17-23 per cent lower than a year earlier. A day before, Bellway (BWY) had said it expects completions to fall by more than 30 per cent, citing a slide in orders.

Yet, given the massive undersupply of homes in the UK and the political will being expressed by both major parties to fix this, there is a case to be made that the medium-term outlook for the sector looks much better than current valuations imply.