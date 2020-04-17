Companies & Markets show: Buyback Mountain

On this week's IC Companies & Markets Show John Hughman and Phil Oakley talk about why investors should be wary of companies favouring buybacks over special dividends, and why the travel industry could prove a good contrarian investment

See below for Phil's latest weekly column for the IC's Alpha service:

Crony capitalism is alive and thriving but some shares are interesting

Actions taken by the Federal Reserve along with American government stimulus are supporting US stock prices despite little visibility for future company earnings. In the UK, the economy is going to be hammered by Covid-19, but there are some shares where the risk-reward trade off is starting to look more reasonable.