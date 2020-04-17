MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets show: Buyback Mountain

By IC Podcasts

On this week's IC Companies & Markets Show John Hughman and Phil Oakley talk about why investors should be wary of companies favouring buybacks over special dividends, and why the travel industry could prove a good contrarian investment  

See below for Phil's latest weekly column for the IC's Alpha service: 

Crony capitalism is alive and thriving but some shares are interesting

Actions taken by the Federal Reserve along with American government stimulus are supporting US stock prices despite little visibility for future company earnings. In the UK, the economy is going to be hammered by Covid-19, but there are some shares where the risk-reward trade off is starting to look more reasonable. 

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Personal finance show: alternative income investment trusts and Scottish Mortgage write down

Alternative income investment trusts, getting the right risk and Scottish Mortgage write down

Personal finance show: alternative income investment trusts and Scottish Mortgage write down

Podcasts 

Bargain funds & investment trusts, and shareholder rights in lockdown

Bargain funds & investment trusts, and shareholder rights in lockdown

Podcasts 

Personal finance show: beating the dividend drought, and Banyard on smaller companies and Buffettology

Personal finance show: beating the dividend drought, and Banyard on smaller companies and Buffettology

Podcasts 

Personal Finance Show: Good ways to mitigate market falls and how to enter turbulent markets

Personal Finance Show: Good ways to mitigate market falls and how to enter turbulent markets

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets Show: CORONAGEDDON

Companies & Markets Show: CORONAGEDDON

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now