IC Interviews: Mobius Investment Trust's Carlos Hardenberg

Emerging markets are not associated with high ESG standards but Mobius Investment Trust applies this kind of investment approach in these regions. The trust's co-manager, Carlos Hardenberg, explains how it is possible to do this and more.
May 14, 2021

Emerging markets are not associated with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards but Mobius Investment Trust applies this kind of investment approach in these regions. The trust's co-manager, Carlos Hardenberg, explains how it is possible to do this, how ESG standards vary in different countries and he also takes ‘culture’ factors into account.

Hardenberg profiles some of the trust's recent investments and explains why some companies in Covid hotspots are managing to hold up amid the challenges.

