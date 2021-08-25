Jason Hollands: “Most fund companies have some disappointing funds”

Active fund managers have gradually been losing market share to cheaper, passive alternatives. Yet the best active funds have significantly outperformed their benchmarks over long time periods.

In this interview, Jason Hollands, managing director at Tilney Smith & Williamson discusses what we can learn from Bestinvest’s latest ‘Spot the Dog’ fund report, where active management works best and what makes a good fund manager.

He also sheds light on wider asset allocation questions, such as the relative attractiveness of different equity regions, how fixed income and alternatives might sit within an investment portfolio and the optimal number of funds for an investor to own.