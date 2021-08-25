/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

Jason Hollands: “Most fund companies have some disappointing funds”

Bestinvest's Jason Hollands talks through what makes a 'dog fund' and how to avoid them
Jason Hollands: “Most fund companies have some disappointing funds”
August 25, 2021

Active fund managers have gradually been losing market share to cheaper, passive alternatives. Yet the best active funds have significantly outperformed their benchmarks over long time periods.

MOST READ
Today

In this interview, Jason Hollands, managing director at Tilney Smith & Williamson discusses what we can learn from Bestinvest’s latest ‘Spot the Dog’ fund report, where active management works best and what makes a good fund manager.

He also sheds light on wider asset allocation questions, such as the relative attractiveness of different equity regions, how fixed income and alternatives might sit within an investment portfolio and the optimal number of funds for an investor to own.

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsManaging Your Money
More on Managing Your Money
More on Podcasts