How much exposure should I have to overseas equities?

When putting together an investment portfolio, for an optimal risk return profile you’ll need exposure to overseas stocks.

The UK now makes up around 4 per cent of the global stock market and, while UK stocks may look attractive relative to international peers, the UK has been among the poorest performing of the major equity regions over the past decade.

In this podcast, IG’s chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp and the IC’s deputy editor Dan Jones discuss how much exposure UK investors should have to UK stocks, and the pros and cons of investing in different geographies. They also talk about currency and cost implications of investing overseas in the context of both funds and individual shares.

To find out more, read our guide on how to invest overseas here.

