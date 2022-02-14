How to invest overseas

Despite being home to some world class businesses, UK equities have been among the poorest performing of any major investment region over the past decade, and that’s including the reinvestment of dividends.

The good news for investors is that it’s easy to invest in international equities. There are thousands of funds available - both active and passive - on most of the major investment platforms to help you build core exposure.

You can also invest directly in shares listed on international exchanges via some of the major platforms - including IG, Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell Youinvest and interactive investor.

But there are lots of things you have to think about when investing overseas, including currency fluctuations, foreign exchange charges and tax implications in different countries.

To learn more about why you should invest overseas and how much international exposure you should have, download the sixth guide in our investing explained series.

The guide includes:

Why overseas exposure is important

Country allocation

Buying individual shares

Fractional share dealing

Currency implications

Or listen to our podcast on international investing, where IG’s chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp and the IC’s deputy editor Dan Jones where they discuss the merits of different overseas equity markets and how much you might consider allocating to them.

They also talk about the pros and cons of picking funds and shares, and how costs should factor into your research process.

This article is sponsored by IG.