Isa investing in turbulent markets

With little more than three weeks left until the end of the tax year, make sure you’ve used up as much of your Individual Savings Account allowance as possible. For those who like to get ahead, you might want to start thinking about where to invest next year’s Isa allowance too, from April 6.

But deciding what to invest in is not straightforward. Inflation, war and volatility are currently the dominant themes in markets and the outlook for investors is very uncertain.

In this podcast, George Bear, assistant portfolio manager at IG and Michel Perera, chief investment officer at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, explain the relative merits of cash vs stocks and shares Isas and talk through how current events are impacting markets and where you might consider investing to preserve and grow your savings.