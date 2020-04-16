Should I sell Scottish Mortgage and beef up ESG?

Retire at age 65 on an income of £50,000, give two children £100,000 at age 21 to buy homes

Andy is age 43, divorced, and has children aged eight and 13. His company pays him a salary of £40,000 and dividends of £20,000 per year, and puts £40,000 into his self-invested personal pension (Sipp) each year. His home is worth about £600,000 and he has a repayment mortgage on it of £240,000.