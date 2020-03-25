Government offers support to landlords and tenants

Landlords have been thrown a lifeline by the extension of three-month mortgage payment holidays to buy to let loans, but the new legislation, which is expected to be passed this week, will also prevent them from evicting tenants who run into financial difficulties during the period of the Covid-19 emergency.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register