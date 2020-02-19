Can investors 'price in' the US election?

The US presidential election is fast upon us. Assuming there are no more Iowa-style technical glitches, the almost two-thirds of the Democratic party’s delegates will have been awarded by 17 March. By 28 April, 88 per cent of the delegates will be confirmed, and we should have a good idea which candidate will square off against Donald Trump in November.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Asset Allocation
Cheap – for a reason
Sterling is cheap – but this might reflect the UK's poor growth prospects and the fact that the currency is riskier than others
Chris Dillow