MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

Asset Allocation 

Can investors 'price in' the US election?

Can investors 'price in' the US election?

By Alex Newman

The US presidential election is fast upon us. Assuming there are no more Iowa-style technical glitches, the almost two-thirds of the Democratic party’s delegates will have been awarded by 17 March. By 28 April, 88 per cent of the delegates will be confirmed, and we should have a good idea which candidate will square off against Donald Trump in November.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Asset Allocation

  1. Cheap – for a reason

  2. UK equities: why bother?

  3. A dull year

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Aim-traded shares that hit the target

  3. Taking Stock 

    The re-greening of British Petroleum

  4. Stock Screens 

    Shares with the Magic Formula

  5. Mr Bearbull 

    A little logic, please

More on Asset Allocation

Asset Allocation 

Cheap – for a reason

Sterling is cheap – but this might reflect the UK's poor growth prospects and the fact that the currency is riskier than others

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Asset Allocation 

UK equities: why bother?

UK equities have underperformed overseas ones for years. But there is a case for sticking with them

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Asset Allocation 

A dull year

Equity returns have been more predictable than you might think. And predictors point to 2020 being a dull year

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Asset Allocation 

On market (in)efficiency

Stock markets are inefficient, but investors cannot easily profit from this fact. This is the message of classic economic research

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Asset Allocation 

Seeing all sides

Investors should look at the economy from all points of view, not just their own

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Metro Bank appoints a new boss

After seven weeks as interim CEO, restructuring specialist Dan Frumkin has been given the role on a full-time basis

Metro Bank appoints a new boss
SELL

Full Year Results 

RPS struggles after “difficult” year

RPS struggles after “difficult” year

Company News 

Odey buys into Sirius

Odey buys into Sirius

Taking Stock 

The re-greening of British Petroleum

A decade on from Deepwater Horizon, the oil major has decided to dust off its eco-credentials (again)

Mark Robinson

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now