Can investors 'price in' the US election?

The US presidential election is fast upon us. Assuming there are no more Iowa-style technical glitches, the almost two-thirds of the Democratic party’s delegates will have been awarded by 17 March. By 28 April, 88 per cent of the delegates will be confirmed, and we should have a good idea which candidate will square off against Donald Trump in November.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe