Clarkson's broking activities provide ballast

Clarkson's (CKN) reported profits fell due to a non-cash impairment arising from its acquisition of RS Platou back in 2015. Otherwise, shipping volumes, in an otherwise fractious year for global trade, ticked up again, evidenced by a 9 per cent increase in underlying pre-tax profits to £49.3m.

