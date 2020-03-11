MenuSearch

Join us now

Coronavirus 

Will UK banks catch the coronavirus?

Will UK banks catch the coronavirus?

By Alex Newman

Since fears around the global spread of Covid-19 began to coalesce on 24 February, the FTSE 350 Banks Index (NMX8350) has fallen by a fifth, bringing the year-to-date declines to more than 28 per cent. That should be of little surprise to investors. By their nature, lenders are always highly exposed to fears around contracting economic activity.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Coronavirus

  1. 3 ways crashes cause investment mistakes

  2. What to do in a sell-off

  3. Holiday fever with the coronavirus

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    8 battered Cornerstone Growth bargains

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Exploit a golden value opportunity

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Coronavirus winners

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Prudential, Dignity, Lookers & more

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: TP ICAP, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

More on Coronavirus

Coronavirus 

3 ways crashes cause investment mistakes

Why investors are primed to make mistakes when markets crash

3 ways crashes cause investment mistakes

Coronavirus 

What to do in a sell-off

What to do in a sell-off

Coronavirus 

Holiday fever with the coronavirus

Holiday fever with the coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Fed’s shock and awe response to coronavirus

Fed’s shock and awe response to coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Covid-19: the end of globalisation is nigh

Could the coronavirus force a rethink on global supply chains?

Mark Robinson

More from Shares

Directors Deals 

IAG directors buy on coronavirus crash

The airline group has restricted travel following the virus outreak

IAG directors buy on coronavirus crash

Directors Deals 

LSE insider joins sell-off

LSE insider joins sell-off

Budget 2020 

Budget 2020: Chancellor opens infrastructure spending taps

Budget 2020: Chancellor opens infrastructure spending taps

Tip Updates 

Balfour Beatty to see HS2 boost

Balfour Beatty to see HS2 boost
HOLD

Budget 2020 

Budget 2020: Overseas house buyers face 2% tax

Budget 2020: Overseas house buyers face 2% tax

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now