Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Equities stabilise, Saga, Premier Oil & more

News & Tips: Equities stabilise, Saga, Premier Oil & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares across London's main indices have regained some of yesterday's brutal losses but sentiment remains fragile. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'It’s been wild in Asia overnight. We saw a massive short squeeze blow out in Australia, with the ASX closing up 4.4 per cent having earlier dropped 8 per cent, after the RBA pumped $5.6bn into the system. 

Broadly though Asian markets fell again, taking the cue from a brutal day on Wall St and Europe that was the worst since 1987. Tokyo fell 6 per cent, while Hong Kong fell 3 per cent. Thailand and India triggered their -10 per cent circuit breakers.

European markets are trying to bounce very hard today. Airlines are back up, with IAG leading the way with a 7 per cent rally at the open. The FTSE jumped 5 per cent to 5,500, before handing back a chunk of gains to trade up around 2 per cent. Meanwhile the DAX in Frankfurt rose 2.5 per cent to 9,400, before easing back to trade up just 1 per cent. There is not much conviction in this rally, I smell a dead feline again. Travel & Leisure was in the red by 08:30 – the weakest link is the first to break.' For Neil's full round up click here.

