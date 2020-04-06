MenuSearch

News & Tips: Shares bounce, Legal & General, WH Smith & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London started the week on a positive note as signs that infection and death rates may have peaked in Italy and Spain lifted some of the gloom. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'European bourses traded broadly higher on Monday after a strong session in Asia. Tokyo rose 4 per cent, while Hong Kong rose more than 2 per cent. The ASX in Australia rallied 4 per cent. The FTSE 100 managed to rise 3 per cent in early trade, with the DAX in Frankfurt up 4 per cent. US futures also pointed higher after Friday’s soft close. Global stocks are supported by signs of progress against the coronavirus, with investor sentiment apparently boosted by evidence that lockdowns are working. The swifter the lockdowns work and flatten the curve, the quicker we get back to normal, or at least some semblance thereof.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

