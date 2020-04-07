ADES counting on Saudis during crisis

ADES International (ADES) has a leg up on other oil services companies in the current environment because its rigs in Saudi Arabia are its largest source of revenue. The kingdom has recently increased oil production despite the oversupply scenario caused by Covid-19, with consultancy Rystad Energy forecasting a 28m barrel of oil per day (bopd) surplus of oil this month.

