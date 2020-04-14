News & Tips: Stocks mixed, Next, Mitchells & Butlers & more

Small caps are in demand in London this morning as the large and mid cap indices are hit by oil exposure. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'After rallying into the Easter weekend, European markets were bit lacklustre on Tuesday but still trading marginally higher thanks to some decent numbers out of China and the continued hope that governments are getting a grip of the crisis. US shares closed softer on Monday, with the S&P 500 down 1 per cent, but this was after the best weekly rally for Wall Street since 1974.' For Neil's full article, click here.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register