UPDATED: Market Outlook: Dow earnings kick off, European markets pare gains, gold hits fresh high

UPDATED 3PM:

European markets still traded broadly higher into lunch but failed to make much headway in a pretty lacklustre session. The FTSE 100 failed the test at 5900 and retreated to 5800 where it found support. Bear in mind this comes after a near 4% gain in the last trading session on Thursday. The DAX was off its highs but still traded up 1% for the session. As of send time, Wall Street is more positive and the Dow was looking to open about 300 points higher.